Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ottawa boosts journalist tax credit by $501M to give ‘greater stability’

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks at a press conference prior to tabling Budget 2026 in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman. View image in full screen
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks at a press conference prior to tabling Budget 2026 in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman. KN
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is extending its journalism tax credit by $501 million over five years, with $85 million in ongoing annual funding.

Ottawa first said in its spring fiscal update that it would consult Canadians and stakeholders about extending the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit to broadcasters.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal budget tabled Thursday says that measure, as well a move to renew a higher credit rate that was set to expire, will cost $501 million.

It says keeping the 35-per-cent rate in place will provide “greater stability as the sector adapts to a changing media landscape.”

The initiative provides qualifying journalism organizations with a refundable 35-per-cent tax credit on wages for eligible newsroom employees, up to $29,750 per employee.

The government will extend the credit, which previously applied only to original written news content, to the production of audio and audiovisual news.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices