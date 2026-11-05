Ottawa boosts journalist tax credit by $501M to give ‘greater stability’

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The federal government is extending its journalism tax credit by $501 million over five years, with $85 million in ongoing annual funding.

Ottawa first said in its spring fiscal update that it would consult Canadians and stakeholders about extending the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit to broadcasters.

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The federal budget tabled Thursday says that measure, as well a move to renew a higher credit rate that was set to expire, will cost $501 million.

It says keeping the 35-per-cent rate in place will provide “greater stability as the sector adapts to a changing media landscape.”

The initiative provides qualifying journalism organizations with a refundable 35-per-cent tax credit on wages for eligible newsroom employees, up to $29,750 per employee.

The government will extend the credit, which previously applied only to original written news content, to the production of audio and audiovisual news.