‘Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck files for divorce after 7 years of marriage

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has filed for divorce from her husband Zac Affleck after seven years of marriage.

The 27-year-old reality star filed for divorce on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah, according to the filing obtained by People, Entertainment Weekly and E! News.

She is currently pregnant with her and Zac’s fourth child.

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Global News has reached out to Affleck’s representatives for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Affleck became known as an influencer in the #MomTok community, a group of women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sharing their lives on TikTok.

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Affleck and Zac’s relationship has been a major storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows a group of Mormon mom influencers while they navigate their relationships.

The couple met in 2018 and were married by 2019. They currently have three children together, Nora, Luca and Penelope.

Affleck recently announced that she was pregnant with their fourth child in June.

After season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, Affleck and Zac, 30, briefly separated, which became a major plotline featured in the second season of the show.

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While the couple was separated, Affleck discovered that she was pregnant with their third child.

Affleck and Zac reconciled and continued to appear together on seasons three, four and five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

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She is currently set to appear in the new Mormon Wives spin-off, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on Nov. 12.

The couple’s marriage troubles will reportedly be featured in the new spinoff series, which saw the duo move to Southern California as they prepare to welcome their fourth child, according to E! News.

In August, Affleck told People that she and Zac were working through a lot “behind closed doors.”

“It’s been a lot the past couple of months, I’ll be honest,” she said at the time. “But I do feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and just trying to count my blessings every single day.”

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“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she added, “but I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”