SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two more soldiers injured in CFB Wainwright fire out of hospital

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '14 CFB Wainwright fire victims released, 25 remain in hospital'
14 CFB Wainwright fire victims released, 25 remain in hospital
WATCH: 14 CFB Wainwright fire victims released, 25 remain in hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two more soldiers injured in a deadly fire at an Alberta military base have been discharged from hospital.

The Department of National Defence also says four of the 25 soldiers who remain hospitalized have been relocated to centres in British Columbia and Ontario, so they can receive treatment closer to their families.

The update comes a little more than two weeks after a fierce wind whipped a grass fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright onto troops in a training exercise.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Oct. 17 blaze killed four and left 39 wounded, many with serious burns.

Officials previously said 13 were in critical condition.

A total of 14 have now been released from hospital.

“Recovery will look different for each injured person and their family. Some may face a long journey ahead, but they will not face it alone,” said a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ongoing support and services remain available to injured personnel, their families, and all CAF members as they continue to navigate the effects of this tragedy.”

Three separate investigations are looking into the fire.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices