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Canada

Police watchdog investigating death of armed man found in burned Fredericton home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2026 3:27 pm
1 min read
The Fredericton Police Force building is seen in downtown Fredericton, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
The Fredericton Police Force building is seen in downtown Fredericton, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. SDV
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New Brunswick’s police oversight agency is investigating the death of an armed man inside a Fredericton home.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the man had recently barricaded himself inside the home, which caught fire.

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The man’s body was later found inside the burned residence, but the agency did not say how he died.

When officers from the Fredericton Police Force were dispatched to the home on Murray Avenue on Sunday night, they learned the man had a weapon.

The police watchdog says crisis negotiators tried to communicate with the man for a couple of hours before the home started burning.

After the man’s body was found inside, the municipal police force immediately referred the case to the agency.

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