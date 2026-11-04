23 arrested, 90 charges laid after York Regional Police seize $7.5M in drugs

Twenty-three people are facing a total of 90 charges after York Regional Police seized more than $7.5 million in drugs.
Police said Wednesday the seizure is tied to its probe dubbed Project North Star, which began in February 2026.
Investigators allege a group involved in the production, trafficking and exportation of illicit cannabis sourced illicit marijuana from across Ontario, including a large-scale illicit cannabis grow operation in London, Ont.
Police allege the cannabis was produced outside Ontario’s cannabis regulation framework before being distributed through the underground market, including through an online illicit dispensary.
Investigators also claim the group allegedly exported cannabis throughout North America and parts of Europe using commercial parcel delivery services.
Get breaking National news
Search warrants were executed this July through to September in Markham, Scarborough, Vaughan, Burlington, Milton, London and the rural village of Ailsa Craig.
The searches resulted in the seizure of more than 1,550 pounds of cannabis, more than 8.5 pounds of hashish and more than 4.4 pounds of cannabis derivatives, among other contraband.
- Ex-RBC worker found guilty after viewing Carney’s data, opening accounts
- Man seriously injured in Hamilton assault involving cadets selling poppies
- ‘Want to see more’: Further action demanded after 7 Montreal police officers fired
- Family identifies Kingston woman killed by alleged speeding impaired driver on Highway 401
Officers also shut down the grow operation in London. The cannabis seized there is worth roughly $4.8 million, police said.
One person remains wanted.
Markham resident Zongyu Zhu, 26, is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession for the purpose of distributing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.