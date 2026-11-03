Carney says ‘more intense’ trade negotiations with U.S. have begun

Prime Minister Mark Carney says “more intense” trade negotiations with the United States have already begun, following his call with President Donald Trump last weekend.
Taking questions from reporters in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda today, Carney said some of Canada’s “red lines” have been taken off the table, including language, culture and the ability to negotiate trade deals.
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Carney called off formal trade talks with the United States in August at the 11th hour as the two sides worked to finalize a deal before a new round of U.S. tariffs was imposed on nearly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods.
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The prime minister said Tuesday the two sides have made progress on the issue of restricting Canada’s ability to negotiate trade deals with other countries.
Carney said there are still other important issues that need to see progress in negotiations but he didn’t say what those are.
He said the United States is asking less of Canada and offering more.
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