Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney says ‘more intense’ trade negotiations with U.S. have begun

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 6:35 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to an executive session of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to an executive session of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney says “more intense” trade negotiations with the United States have already begun, following his call with President Donald Trump last weekend.

Taking questions from reporters in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda today, Carney said some of Canada’s “red lines” have been taken off the table, including language, culture and the ability to negotiate trade deals.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney called off formal trade talks with the United States in August at the 11th hour as the two sides worked to finalize a deal before a new round of U.S. tariffs was imposed on nearly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods.

The prime minister said Tuesday the two sides have made progress on the issue of restricting Canada’s ability to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

Carney said there are still other important issues that need to see progress in negotiations but he didn’t say what those are.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the United States is asking less of Canada and offering more.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices