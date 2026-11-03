Lions’ Sankey named CFL’s top defensive player

TORONTO – B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey is the CFL’s top defensive player.
Sankey’s first season with B.C. was a historic one.
He led the CFL in defensive plays (136) and tackles (114) and became just the second player in league history to register 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famer Willie Pless (1997-99).
Sankey also recorded a career-best 12 pass knockdowns, while his three sacks and four tackles for a loss both matched personal bests.
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He accumulated 158 points to finish ahead of Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett (99 points) in voting by the Football Reporters of Canada.
Sankey is the 11th Lions player to receive the award.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.
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