Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peel school board ‘deeply saddened’ after current, former students killed in crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Heartbreaking tragedy’: 4 GTA teens killed, 2 injured in Puslinch, Ont., crash '
‘Heartbreaking tragedy’: 4 GTA teens killed, 2 injured in Puslinch, Ont., crash 
WATCH: 'Heartbreaking tragedy': 4 GTA teens killed, 2 injured in Puslinch, Ont., crash
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Peel District School Board says it’s “deeply saddened” after four young people, three of whom had ties to the school district, died when the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Puslinch, Ont., just outside Guelph.

The school board in the region west of Toronto says one current and two former students were among those who died in the single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said at a news conference Sunday they’re investigating if a lack of seatbelts contributed to the fatal crash, which also injured two others.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The OPP said six young people from the Greater Toronto Area were travelling along Watson Road South early Saturday when the car left the road, struck a guardrail and careened into a ravine.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga, a 15-year-old girl from Milton and two 19-year-old men hailing from Mississauga and Brampton died in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Sunday that a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga remained in hospital with life-altering injuries after the crash, while a 16-year-old from Mississauga sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The school board extended its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and says it is providing support to students, families and staff impacted by the incident.

Given the ongoing investigation, the board says it will not comment on the matter further.

Police said investigators believe the vehicle that crashed did not have enough seatbelts for all six occupants, but police were also probing if speed was a factor.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices