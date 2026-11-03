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2 comments

  1. David Best
    November 3, 2026 at 10:29 am

    When the neighbours (terrorists) attack you, you fight back. Little Israel is surrounded by hate.

  2. Try This
    November 3, 2026 at 9:39 am

    So the US will finally stop funding terrorism and genocide by Israel. They will still enable them by selling Israel weapons to continue their attacks on their neighbours.

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U.S. News

U.S. to end $4B annual aid to Israel, switching to selling arms: Trump

By Ben Finley The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2026 9:25 am
1 min read
President Donald Trump after speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump after speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
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President Donald Trump says the U.S. will stop providing $4 billion in aid each year to Israel in 2027 but will sell arms to its closest ally in the Middle East.

The Republican president told Fox News Channel during a phone call on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him about the idea and that they have been talking about it for a couple years.

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Trump says Israel doesn’t need the aid and it’s a lot of money for the U.S. to spend. But Trump also says that U.S. aid to Israel has become a Democratic talking point for candidates such as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash,” Trump said. “Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money.”

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There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office.

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