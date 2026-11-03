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3 comments

  1. Try This
    November 3, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Bends over is correct. What exactly is Canada going to export or import from Barbuda, Antigua, Australia, Guyana and Ghana? We will not be shipping them Oil or Gas from Alberta. Australia will not be importing our beef or lamb. We are already shipping them whatever wheat, barley and oats they want. Timber? Carney’s Electricity focus?
    The last line of the article may be correct, it is just another expensive diplomatic mission.

  2. Bends over
    November 3, 2026 at 10:03 am

    More travel around the world. Hey Ben please tell what he has accomplished so far? I see nothing but more cost to working Canadians. But your commenting 24 /7 so your just a troll!

  3. Ben
    November 3, 2026 at 9:48 am

    This is another opportunity to strengthen and diversify our trade relationships beyond the US. Our heavy dependence on the american market leaves Canada economically vulnerable and puts our economic independence and sovereignty at risk.

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Carney meeting with Commonwealth leaders in Antigua and Barbuda

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, gives opening remarks during a working breakfast with Caribbean leaders before the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, gives opening remarks during a working breakfast with Caribbean leaders before the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Antigua and Barbuda today for a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government.

Carney has a full itinerary for his one day in Antigua, which will kick off with a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Carney will then host a working breakfast for Caribbean leaders before the Commonwealth meeting begins.

Click to play video: 'Experts say stronger relations between Canada and EU could pave way for Atlantic exporters'
Experts say stronger relations between Canada and EU could pave way for Atlantic exporters

He will participate in two executive sessions at the meeting and meet one-on-one with the leaders of Australia, Guyana and Ghana.

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Carney will also attend a lunch and dinner hosted by King Charles before heading back to Ottawa tonight.

Much of the focus of the Commonwealth meeting will be on trade, though experts say it is also an opportunity to boost diplomatic ties with a variety of countries that belong to the 56-member organization.

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