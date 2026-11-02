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Canada

Where is Jennifer? After almost 2 years, rural B.C. mom of three still missing

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 4:51 pm
1 min read
Jennifer Provencal remains missing and people who live in her community and beyond say they will not stop raising awareness about her disappearance. View image in full screen
Jennifer Provencal remains missing and people who live in her community and beyond say they will not stop raising awareness about her disappearance. Global News
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It has been a year and nine months since a mother of three vanished from her rural home near 100 Mile House.

Jennifer Provencal was last seen on Feb. 5, 2025, by her husband, Tom Boulding, who said they had an argument at home.

He said he left and returned to the rural Forest Grove property where they lived off-grid with their youngest son to find her gone.

Sunday marked one year since the first community-led walk for Provencal in Forest Grove.

Anita Coombe organized that first walk.

“It’s pretty emotional,” she said on Sunday.

“Very heartwarming. It’s also heartbreaking.”

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Coombe said they do not believe Provencal just walked away.

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“She wouldn’t walk away from her children,” she added.

Provencal’s sister, from Montreal, joined the walk to stand with everyone she says has been standing up for her missing sister.

“Every day is harm, every day is torment. Every day,” Johanne Provencal said.

“I feel heartbroken.”

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“There’s someone out there who knows what happened to Jennifer. There may be several people out there who know what happened to Jennifer and I just can’t believe it’s a year-and-a-half later and they’re still hiding the truth.”

Click to play video: 'Anniversary of Jennifer Provencal disappearance'
Anniversary of Jennifer Provencal disappearance

Johanne reported her sister missing in April 2025, when she learned her 51-year-old sister had not been seen in two-and-a-half months.

She said this has been the most difficult time in her life but she is heartened by all the community support.

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“We will not stop until the answers and the truth are uncovered,” she added.

Police suspect foul play. Boulding has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance, although he said police are investigating him.

BC RCMP said they were unable to accommodate an interview request on Monday.

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