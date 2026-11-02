N.S. minor hockey player accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to three charges

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The second of two Nova Scotia minor hockey players accused of sexually assaulting teammates last fall has pleaded guilty to three charges.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident, originally pleaded not guilty in May to one count of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of sexual assault against two other victims.

1:53 N.S. young hockey player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate

During a youth court hearing today in Truro, N.S., the boy pleaded guilty to all three charges.

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Police have described the weapon used against one victim, who was 13 at the time, as a mini hockey stick.

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The accused was also facing a separate assault charge involving one of the three victims, but a Crown attorney said that charge would be withdrawn.

The guilty pleas come after another boy facing similar charges changed his plea to guilty on one charge in September.

Neither of the two accused can be identified because of a standard publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.