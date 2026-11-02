2 dead, 1 critically injured in Rocky View County rollover

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Two men were killed and a third person was left in life-threatening condition after the vehicle they were in lost control and rolled off a highway north of Cochrane early Sunday morning.

First responders were alerted to the crash on Highway 22 and Township Road 284, prompting EMS members to rush to the scene.

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RCMP were called just after 3 a.m., when EMS found the single-vehicle rollover with three people inside the vehicle in Rocky View County.

Two of the people in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene: a 28-year-old man from St. Albert, near Edmonton, and a 19-year-old man who lived in Red Deer.

RCMP said the third person, who is 31, was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in critical condition.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any possible causes for the crash.