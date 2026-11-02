Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead, 1 critically injured in Rocky View County rollover

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 3:47 pm
1 min read
FILE: A Rocky View County sign on October 13, 2017. View image in full screen
FILE: A Rocky View County sign on October 13, 2017. Rocky View County
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men were killed and a third person was left in life-threatening condition after the vehicle they were in lost control and rolled off a highway north of Cochrane early Sunday morning.

First responders were alerted to the crash on Highway 22 and Township Road 284, prompting EMS members to rush to the scene.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP were called just after 3 a.m., when EMS found the single-vehicle rollover with three people inside the vehicle in Rocky View County.

Two of the people in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene: a 28-year-old man from St. Albert, near Edmonton, and a 19-year-old man who lived in Red Deer.

RCMP said the third person, who is 31, was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in critical condition.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any possible causes for the crash.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices