Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Food Banks of Saskatchewan loses charity status, director points to accounting error

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted October 31, 2026 6:00 am
2 min read
Food in a bin at a food bank. View image in full screen
The Canada Revenue Agency says it revoked Food Banks of Saskatchewan's charitable status after the organization failed to file its annual returns,. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The director of an organization supporting dozens of food banks across Saskatchewan says its accounting firm is to blame for the loss of its charitable status.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) revoked Food Banks of Saskatchewan’s registration on Sept. 12, 2026, for failing to file its annual return, according to a statement from the agency to Global News.

Executive director Michael Kincade says the accounting firm never submitted the necessary paperwork, even though it was completed and signed.

“This wasn’t an administrative issue on our behalf,” Kincade told Global News in an interview. “We were told it was done.”

The organization then received a notification from the CRA in February that it hadn’t received the return, Kincade said, adding the firm assured him it would be handled.

“I trusted that it was submitted and entered and then in September we got a notice from the CRA that they revoked our charitable status,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did everything we were supposed to do and even follow-ups and so it was not our fault at all.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All registered charities are required under the Income Tax Act to file annual return information, attachments and financial statements no later than six months after the end of their fiscal year, said the CRA.

Organizations with a revoked status can continue their operations, according to the CRA, but can no longer issue donation receipts or accept gifts from registered charities.

The tax agency says that while it cannot discuss specific cases due to the “confidentiality provisions” of the Act, any organization whose charitable status has been revoked can apply to regain it.

Kincade says his organization is seeking to reinstate its charity status and that all required documents have been filed, adding that it is “business as usual” as it continues to accept donations and work with its 36 member food banks.

But with no timeline for when the organization will regain its status, Kincade says he is worried about how it will impact them as they gear up for the busiest time of the year.

“We’re trying to be upfront with all our donors and let them know what’s going on,” he said. “It’s stressful, but we’ll keep doing what we do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Member food banks keep their own charitable status so they are not affected, said Kincade.

Kincade says the accounting firm has accepted responsibility for the error and will cover any penalties.

While he declined to name the firm or share documents, Kincade says it is a national organization and is still helping fix the problem. He added that Food Banks of Saskatchewan has no plans to change accountants.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices