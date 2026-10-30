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Tech

B.C.’s non-time change could impact technology and travel

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 30, 2026 7:24 pm
2 min read
Airport View image in full screen
FILE - Travellers wait at the check in at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
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For the first time, British Columbians will not be falling back this November and won’t have to remember to change their clocks.

But not getting an extra hour of sleep might not be the only thing that is missing this weekend, as the province transitions to permanent Pacific daylight time.

The first few days could present confusion around travel and glitches with technology.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 1, B.C. will only be two hours behind eastern time and one hour ahead of U.S. states in the Pacific Time Zone.

Technology expert Andy Baryar warns of the impact this might have on any scheduled appointments.

“Our phones might say one time, but our calendar, our meeting requests, the meetings we already scheduled, might say another,” he said.

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“And so what we need to do and what people need to do is really check to make sure those are synched, because you might have an hour difference, depending on where that meeting was created and when it was created — especially reoccurring meetings.”

Click to play video: 'Permanent daylight saving time impacts'
Permanent daylight saving time impacts

Sports fans will notice a difference as well.

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The Whitecaps game on Sunday is at 1:30 p.m., but it is listed as 2:30 p.m. in some places and 4:30 p.m. ET, which is off by an hour.

The Whitecaps issued a reminder on its Facebook page.

The Vancouver Canucks will see almost a dozen Saturday games pushed back to 8 p.m. to accommodate TV schedules.

Staff at Vancouver International Airport say they have worked closely with airlines to support the transition and ensure smooth operations for passengers travelling through the airport.

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“Any passengers impacted by adjusted flight times will already see those times reflected in their travel information. No further action is required,” the airport said in a statement.

The organization said that with B.C. remaining on daylight saving time year-round, airlines have adjusted their winter flight schedules, particularly for routes connecting Vancouver with destinations that continue to change their clocks seasonally.

The majority of flights arriving from or departing to destinations outside B.C. have seen schedule adjustments of approximately one hour compared with last winter to accommodate the new time zone orientation, the airport stated in a release.

Those new flight times are already reflected in passenger itineraries.

Passengers are reminded to check with their airline if they have any questions.

Click to play video: 'Permanent daylight time means major changes for parts of Canada'
Permanent daylight time means major changes for parts of Canada

B.C. is one of several provinces that elected this year not to continue the time changes.

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The Maritime provinces as well as Quebec and most parts of Ontario and Nunavut, will adhere to the time old tradition of turning their clocks back while B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories will remain on permanent DST.

This week, Quebec said it intends to end the time changes after this fall.

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