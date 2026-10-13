Part of Ontario to move to permanent daylight time. Here’s where

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Ontario is set to move parts of the province’s northwest region to permanent daylight time in order to align with Manitoba.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says there is overwhelming consensus among municipalities, First Nations and businesses to make the time change permanent.

Rickford says the province intends to make a regulatory change in the Time Act on Nov. 1 to allow regions west of the 90th meridian to align with Manitoba.

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced last month the province would stop twice-annual clock changes and stay on daylight time year-round in the central time zone, leaving it one hour ahead of the other Prairie provinces rather than aligned with them.

British Columbia said in March that it was moving to permanent Pacific daylight time.

Alberta also switched to permanent daylight time this year in what it calls Alberta time, which means it now has the same time as Saskatchewan year round.

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More to come.