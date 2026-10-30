Canada’s economy stalled again in August, StatCan says

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10 comments

  1. St
    October 30, 2026 at 10:21 am

    And all the liberal voters chant amen into the smoke of carneys lies.

    Canada is dead
    Thank a liberal voter

  2. Real Question
    October 30, 2026 at 10:14 am

    “Removed”, yes, but replaced by who? Opposition parties may argue about details but they will not change the systems. The systems are working as designed. Voting will not change a thing. If you vote for any party that wants to change the systems you will be cut off from interactions with most countries in this world, have civil unrest and/or be invaded. Learn history. Learn about how changes have been made in the past. Unfortunately, most of the time it has been a bloody mess to bring about real change.

    @Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 8:51 am
    Canada’s economy is inflation. There is zero growth. Liberals are destroying this country and they need to removed.

  3. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Things are going from bad to worse in Canada and Carney and this liberal government are doing nothing about it

  4. Vince K
    October 30, 2026 at 10:04 am

    And Carney promised Canada would have the best economy in the G7.

  5. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Orange man bad.

  6. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 9:31 am

    I’m sure insufferable Ben will provide an endless stream of disinformation and deflection.

  7. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 9:29 am

    Losses in oil and gas extraction?

    Yep, that’s Carney’s wonderful economics: Losing money on resources that are rising in value and are in extremely high demand.

  8. Dave
    October 30, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Elbows Up
    Lmfao

  9. Incontinentia Buckets
    October 30, 2026 at 8:53 am

    But Mark Carney…

    Right, Ben?

  10. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 8:51 am

    Canada’s economy is inflation. There is zero growth. Liberals are destroying this country and they need to removed.

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Consumer

Canada’s economy stalled again in August, StatCan says

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Signage marks the Statistics Canada officies in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Signage marks the Statistics Canada officies in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. djs
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Statistics Canada says the economy stalled for a second month in a row in August amid weakness in the public sector and wholesale trade.

The agency says real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in August despite a rebound in retail trade that more than offset a decline in July.

Manufacturing output has also grown in five of the last seven months, while a solid month on the railways drove gains in transportation and warehousing.

Click to play video: 'Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate holds at 6.4%'
Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August as unemployment rate holds at 6.4%

Wholesale trade, meanwhile, fell 1.4 per cent in August as most subsectors contracted.

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Work to prepare the 2026 census was also winding down in the month, driving widespread contractions in public administration.

StatCan’s early estimates for September suggest real GDP declined 0.1 per cent amid losses in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

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