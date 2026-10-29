One charge against Frank Stronach dropped ahead of second sex assault trial: lawyer

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Frank Stronach’s lawyer says one charge of sexual assault against her client in an upcoming Newmarket, Ont., trial has been dropped.

Leora Shemesh says the prosecution involving one complainant in the trial set for next year has been withdrawn.

Documents filed in court showed that complainant had alleged a sexual assault took place in York Region in 2024.

The billionaire businessman, who has denied all allegations against him, will still face other charges related to five remaining complainants in the sexual assault trial.

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Stronach is currently awaiting sentencing after a judge in a separate Toronto trial found him guilty of indecent assault in an encounter that took place nearly 50 years ago.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy has said that the 94-year-old auto parts mogul would not face a jail term.

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Stronach was initially found guilty in June on two charges related to separate allegations brought by two of the women in the Toronto trial.

Weeks later, Molloy declared a rare post-verdict mistrial on the sexual assault conviction after Stronach’s lawyer argued that emails from the complainant’s lawyer in a separate civil case told a story that was inconsistent with the woman’s testimony in the criminal trial.

Prosecutors have appealed the mistrial decision.