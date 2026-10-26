Man lying on sidewalk succumbs to injuries after he was run over: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police investigators are still trying to figure out why a man was lying on a sidewalk before he was run over in the northeast community of Martindale early Monday morning.

Police were called to Dashmesh Cultural Centre in the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. where they say the man was lying in front of the parking lot entrance.

Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward with the Calgary Police Traffic Unit says at the same time a driver was attempting to turn in to the parking lot.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(The driver) didn’t see the victim because it was dark and the victim was in dark clothing,” says Woodward. “The driver drove over him and then the gate was locked or shut, so he reversed back over him thinking it was just a traffic calming and not a person.”

The victim was initially transported in serious condition to a nearby hospital but was declared dead not long after.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene.

In a statement to Global News, the Dashmesh Cultural Centre said that it is “deeply saddened by the incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the pedestrian involved and their loved ones.”

The man’s death marks the ninth Calgary pedestrian to be killed in vehicle incident this year and the 32nd traffic fatality in 2026.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage to contact the non-emergency line at (403)266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.