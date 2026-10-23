Quebec coroner’s report questions suicide conclusion in death of 18-year-old

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Warning: This story includes the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion.

For Emmanuel Diafouka’s parents, the fight for answers has never stopped.

On Jan. 30, 2025, their 18-year-old son was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in a park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police concluded his death was a suicide and the family says investigators closed the case in less than a week.

But his family never accepted that explanation.

Now, a coroner’s report says that while Diafouka died of a close-range gunshot injury to the head and that DNA and other evidence pointed him handling the weapon, there was insufficient evidence to conclude that he intended to kill himself.

“I will not say that we are happy – it’s not the word I can use – but it’s like they gave us some hope regarding the next step,” said Jean-François Diafouka, the boy’s father.

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The coroner’s report also identifies the weapon as a shortened .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle, which is a prohibited firearm.

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His parents want to know where the gun came from and whether someone else was involved in their son’s death.

“For me it’s clear that there’s other people involved in the death of my son,” said Jean-François. “Since the beginning, that’s my point.”

The family, which has involved the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) in their quest to get answers, say they also believe race is part of the story. They question whether enough was done to get to the bottom of their son’s death.

“It shows the need for the police department, any police department, to be more rigorous and sensitive when dealing with the death of a youth under very mysterious circumstances,” said Fo Niemi, CRARR’s executive director.

Global News reached out to the Montreal police for comment but have yet to hear back.

A complaint filed last year with the Police Ethics Commissioner over Montreal police’s handling of the case is still awaiting a decision.

The family continues to demand that police reopen the investigation into Emmanuel’s death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.



For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.