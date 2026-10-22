Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Senators place goalie Ullmark on injured reserve

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 12:57 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators placed goaltender Linus Ullmark on injured reserve Thursday, a day after he sustained a lower-body strain in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

The injured reserve designation means Ullmark will miss at least a week.

Ullmark was injured in the third period of Wednesday’s game after making a pad save on Brady Tkachuk and needed assistance leaving the ice.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Darryl Sutter shares his Alberta story in new book, The Code of the West'
Darryl Sutter shares his Alberta story in new book, The Code of the West
Story continues below advertisement

Ullmark had made 17 saves on 18 shots before his injury.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Samuel Ersson came on in relief and stopped the only shot he faced.

Ullmark (7-1-0) has had an excellent start to the season, ranking second in the league with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.

Also Thursday, the Senators recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Johansson is 3-1-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .912 save percentage in five AHL games this season.

The Senators made the roster announcements before their game Thursday night against visiting San Jose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices