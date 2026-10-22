Senators place goalie Ullmark on injured reserve

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OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators placed goaltender Linus Ullmark on injured reserve Thursday, a day after he sustained a lower-body strain in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

The injured reserve designation means Ullmark will miss at least a week.

Ullmark was injured in the third period of Wednesday’s game after making a pad save on Brady Tkachuk and needed assistance leaving the ice.

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Ullmark had made 17 saves on 18 shots before his injury.

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Samuel Ersson came on in relief and stopped the only shot he faced.

Ullmark (7-1-0) has had an excellent start to the season, ranking second in the league with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.

Also Thursday, the Senators recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Johansson is 3-1-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .912 save percentage in five AHL games this season.

The Senators made the roster announcements before their game Thursday night against visiting San Jose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.