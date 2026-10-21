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Canada

Angine de Poitrine announce 2027 world tour

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '“Weird and complex”: Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins 2026 Polaris Music Prize'
“Weird and complex”: Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins 2026 Polaris Music Prize
WATCH: “Weird and complex”: Quebec rock duo Angine de Poitrine wins 2026 Polaris Music Prize – Sep 23, 2026
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Angine de Poitrine is taking its alien invasion global.

Quebec’s polka-dotted, self-proclaimed extraterrestrial duo has announced it will embark on a world tour in 2027.

It kicks off March 4 in Melbourne, Australia before touching down in South America, North America and Europe.

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Among the eight Canadian dates are stops in Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as a performance at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre — marking their largest headlining show in the city so far.

The tour comes to a close in their hometown of Saguenay, Que.

In September, Angine de Poitrine won the $30,000 Polaris Music Prize for their second album, “Vol. II,” and the $10,000 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize for their track “Fabienk.”

They’re the first act to claim both prizes at the ceremony.

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