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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 16, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    The NDP has been asleep at the switch on this issue for 6 years, and now that the election is 1 week away we get an announcement? BC cannot possibly vote for these NDP fools again.

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Politics

BC NDP to invest in involuntary care beds at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 3:09 pm
2 min read
The Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
The Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, B.C. Global News
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The BC NDP says it will invest up to $90 million to establish involuntary care beds at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

In the announcement on Friday morning, the party says that if it is re-elected, this facility will become part of the network of involuntary care centres across the province for people experiencing severe mental health and addiction challenges, along with complex brain injuries.

There are already involuntary care centres operating in Surrey and Maple Ridge, and new facilities are set to open in Surrey and Prince George.

The BC NDP pledged to expand voluntary treatment across the province and stated that 35 Foundry centres are open or on the way, including in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

These centres have provided mental health and addictions services to more than 84,000 youth since 2019.

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“As a Kelowna City Councillor, I’ve seen two clear truths: families are desperate to save their loved ones, and everyday people want to feel safe in our public spaces,” Loyal Wooldridge, BC NDP candidate for Kelowna Centre said in a statement.

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“Walking by someone in total crisis and doing nothing isn’t freedom; it’s a clear sign we need to take more action.”

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court finds BC. involuntary care legislation unconstitutional'
Supreme Court finds BC. involuntary care legislation unconstitutional

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP candidate for Vernon-Lumby, is also a health-care professional.

“I’ve seen firsthand the need for safe, appropriate care for those facing complex challenges, which makes them unable to make decisions for themselves,” she said.

“We’re committed to building both voluntary and involuntary care options so people can get the right help, at the right time, in the right place.”

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In July, B.C.’s Supreme Court ruled that sections of the Mental Health Act that allowed for “involuntary care” for people with severe mental health and substance issues are unconstitutional.

The Council of Canadians with Disabilities challenged B.C.’s approach to involuntary psychiatric treatment, arguing it violated charter rights.

The B.C. Supreme Court agreed, ruling the Mental Health Act gave hospital directors what it called blanket power to impose psychiatric treatment.

The lawsuit did not challenge involuntary admission.

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