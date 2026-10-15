Pinto’s shootout winner lifts Sens past Isles 2-1

OTTAWA – Shane Pinto’s shootout winner lifted the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Ridly Greig scored in regulation, while Linus Ullmark made 20 saves for Ottawa (6-2-0).
Semyon Varlamov, making his second start of the season, stopped 18 shots. Matias Macelli scored the lone goal for the Islanders (3-3-1).
The Islanders’ Adam Pelech took a hooking penalty with 3:08 remaining in overtime. Varlamov made two saves to extend the game and then Dylan Cozens took a tripping penalty catching Pelech as he came out of the box and looked to break in on Ullmark. Bo Horvat had the lone shot on the power play.
Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied the game late in the second on a 2-on-1. Warren Foegele broke in and made a cross-ice pass to Greig who beat Varlamov high stick side.
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New York opened the scoring with 11.2 seconds remaining in the period when Maccelli stripped Pinto of the puck at Ottawa’s blueline, took two strides and wristed a shot past Ullmark.
Artem Zub made his season debut Thursday, assisting on Greig’s goal. The Senators defenceman hadn’t played since sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the first round of last season’s playoffs.
Ottawa’s William Eklund had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon in his ankle and is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks. Younger brother Victor plays for the Islanders and with the two teams meeting Dec. 27 there is a chance the brothers could face off.
Takeaways
Senators: Ottawa had two goals called back in the first period. Foegele believed he had opened the scoring but upon review, it was clear the puck hit the outside of the crossbar and never crossed the goal line. Just over seven minutes later Stephen Halliday beat Varlamov, but upon review Ottawa was offside.
Islanders: New York outshot Ottawa 8-3 in the third period with the game tied 1-1, but could not solve Ullmark.
Key moment
Pinto’s goal that beat Varlamov glove side was the only one in the shootout across six total attempts from both teams.
Key stat
Ullmark has now won his first six starts of the season.
Up next
Senators: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Islanders: Head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.
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