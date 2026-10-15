Leafs defenceman Tanev out week-to-week

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, the NHL club said Thursday.
Tanev was initially placed on injured reserve Monday, with the move retroactive to Saturday.
The 36-year-old defenceman sustained the injury in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 road win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Tanev skated in five shifts in the first period before leaving the game.
The oft-injured Tanev was limited to 11 games last season due to spine and groin injuries as well as a concussion.
Get daily National news
He has one assist in six games this season.
The update on Tanev came as the Maple Leafs prepared to host Buffalo on Thursday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.
Write a comment