‘We’re ready to expand’: RCMP Heritage Centre pushes for national museum status

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It’s already an international destination that tens of thousands visit every year to learn about the RCMP’s history.

Sam Karikas views the RCMP Heritage Centre as a place to recognize part of Canada’s intricate past.

But despite that reputation among history buffs, the Regina-based Heritage Centre isn’t recognized as a national museum in Canada.

There are nine official national museums across the country, seven in the Ottawa area, the Immigration Museum at Pier 21 in Halifax and the Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg.

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Now the Centre, backed by a petitions and surveys with the support of over 10,000 Canadians, is going to the capital to push to become the 10th.

Karikas said national designation could increase the centre’s annual operating support from approximately $3.5 million to nearly $10 million and significantly expand its programming and reach.

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“We are we’re ready to expand … because we have done all the planning and have done all the thinking,” Karikas said.

There is progress with the Centre being listed in federal budget commitments and ministerial documents dating back to 2019. Federal representatives are working with the Centre’s CEO to move towards national museum designation.

“We just need one person to make the decision,” Karikas said.