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5 comments

  1. Try This
    October 13, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    So it is ok for the US to attack Iran schools, but not ok for Iran to attack US military bases. Got it.
    The more the US and Israel attack other countries, rather than negotiate reparations and peaceful co-existence, the more the other countries will fight back. If it is the big guy, it is a military action, if it is the little guy it is terrorism. What word did we give to the French resistance, or Vietnam.. Gorilla warfare was one.

  2. Anonymous
    October 13, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    We’ve banned nuclear weapons tests for so many years. Use Iran as a testing grounds. You’ll get invalueble research data. Start with Tehran.

  3. Anonymous
    October 13, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Carnhole will give his next speech with his shriveled weiner hanging out and tell the world he’s the new sheriff in town

  4. Malcolm Amber
    October 13, 2026 at 11:39 am

    Iran has been running terrorist operations for many years. How come these countries are denouncing the terror now? I’m glad they did because surly Iran will stop their terror attacks now.

  5. On The Side Lines
    October 13, 2026 at 11:00 am

    The five terrorists were released within hours of their arrest on bail. That will deter future acts of terrorism. Right?

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Canada

Canada joins other nations denouncing Iran’s air base attack plot in the UK

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 10:09 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Questions raised in U.K. terrorism investigation'
Questions raised in U.K. terrorism investigation
RELATED: Questions raised in U.K. terrorism investigation – Sep 28, 2026
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Canada has joined more than two dozen other countries in denouncing Iran’s apparent involvement in a planned attack on an air base in England.

The countries said in a joint statement Monday they “condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s use of violent attacks, including the acts of lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyber-attacks, and other hybrid activities against us and our partners.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a suspected terror plot at a U.S.-run military air base last month was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

“We recognise the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement says.

“The UK has also confirmed this event demonstrates the IRGC’s continued willingness to project hostile activity beyond its borders through covert networks and proxy actors.”

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Click to play video: 'U.S.-Iran conflict deepens as diplomacy struggles'
U.S.-Iran conflict deepens as diplomacy struggles

The statement also notes a “recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and U.S. interests, claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya,” a pro-Iran group.

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The signatories include the United States, France, Germany and Australia, among others. They say any attempt by Iran to threaten individuals on their territory through proxies is unacceptable.

“Anyone who conducts hostile activities on behalf of Iran, or any other state, should know that we will take action to identify, investigate, disrupt and prosecute these acts,” the statement says.

Police have arrested seven men in the investigation into the alleged plot at RAF Fairford, but all suspects have been released on bail and no one has been charged so far.

The RAF Fairford air base has been used by American bombers to strike Iran in the ongoing war.

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Iran has denied involvement, although it has previously said that it considers any base used to attack its territory a legitimate target.

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