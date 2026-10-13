Online predators coercing children to commit violence, Durham police warn

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Police in Durham Region are warning parents, caregivers and the community about an increase in online threats involving coordinated groups they call “The Com.”

“The Com,” or the Community as it’s also known as, is a network of online predators who use a variety of tactics to exploit young people. The network uses manipulation, coercion, grooming and intimidation to build trust and create secrecy through fear or shame to then pressure victims into harmful or unsafe activities.

In some cases, the activities can result in violent and/or criminal behaviour, Durham Regional Police said in a social media post.

This has included coercing victims to participate in crimes such as making hoax 911 calls, online attacks, or sharing harmful content that police say they don’t realize the seriousness of doing so.

Children and youth aged eight to 17 are the primary target of “The Com,” and are communicated with through online platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Snapchat, Roblox, Minecraft, Twitch and Steam.

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Police say they have recently responded to a number of incidents in the community they believe are linked to the predatory group.

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Durham police have been actively investigating incidents associated with The Com since the beginning of 2026, according to acting Sgt. Nicholas Gluckstein, public information and media relations officer with the DRPS.

“Recently we have seen an increasing trend in incidents related to the Com, most recently with a swatting incident last week that forced an Oshawa high school into lockdown, and the surrounding schools into a hold and secure,” Gluckstein said in an email.

Paul Dwyer Catholic High School was placed into lockdown last Friday after it received a threat, with nearby Adelaide McLaughlin Public School and R.S. McLaughlin Collegiate enacting hold and secures measures. Students were later released once police determined there was no threat to public safety.

Gluckstein said Tuesday’s news release was issued to advise the public, students, parents, teachers and community members so they were aware of the network and warning signs to watch for.

Among the tactics used are building trust through friendship or romance, manipulating youth with fear, guilt or intimidation and forcing compliance through threats such as exposing private information, doxing, or swatting.

Victims are also coerced into harmful or unsafe activities including creating or sharing inappropriate and exploitative images or victims, engaging in self-harm or harm towards others or animals or displaying concerning usernames, symbols or messages.

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Parents, caregivers and members of the community are encouraged to watch for behaviour patterns in children and youth.

This can include using encrypted apps like Discord or Telegram without parental knowledge, showing an increased or secretive use of phones or electronic devices, a change in mood or declining performance in school, or an interest in extreme or harmful online ideologies.

Authorities caution one of these signs may not be a problem, but “multiple indicators” could prompt action. Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the risks of sharing personal information or images online, and to ask direct, non-judgmental questions about the platforms they use and people they interact with.

If people notice any concerning online activity or people on online platforms they believe could pose a safety risk, they should report it to police at 1-888-579-1520.