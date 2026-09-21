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Mother and baby bear wander into B.C. pharmacy in now viral video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 8:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bears wander into Hope Pharmasave'
Bears wander into Hope Pharmasave
Staff at a Pharmasave in Hope were stunned on Sunday when a mother bear and her cub wandered into the store. Staff said they looked around for a while before leaving.
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Staff at a B.C. pharmacy on Sunday were stunned to discover their latest customers were a mother bear and her cub.

Video posted to social media show the two bears wandering through the Pharmasave in Hope.

The bears can be seen inspecting some items while the staff were figuring out how to respond.

Employee Kara Kelso told Global News that when someone yelled ‘bear!’ in the store she worked to get the customers to safety first.

“I have video of them coming straight into the store,” said Kim Glentworth, who was not working on Sunday, adding that her staff handled the incident perfectly.

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“They actually crossed from across the street.”

She added that the bears did some loops in the cosmetics section.

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“They figured they could possibly get the bear-necessities,” Kelso quipped.

Click to play video: 'Bear rescued from Okanagan Lake'
Bear rescued from Okanagan Lake

Glentworth said the bears wandered for about five minutes, checked out the pharmacy consulting desk and eventually left after about five minutes.

“They were quite peaceful and so was I,” Kelso added.

She posted the video to TikTok where it has received 111,000 views and counting.

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