Youth charged after online threat made towards Ontario school

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making an online threat against a school, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said Thursday its officers responded to the threat, which was made against a school in Midland. After an investigation, the youth was arrested and charged with uttering threats for a dangerous purpose and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Police added that the incident is considered isolated, and there are no ongoing concerns for student or public safety.