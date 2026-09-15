Manitoba to triple critical mineral production in 5 years: ‘New era for wealth’

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Manitoba is working to triple its critical mineral production over the next five years, Premier Wab Kinew says.

The premier spoke in Toronto Tuesday, the final day of the Canada Investment Summit. He said the province’s intent to triple its production, from its six-year average of 78,742 tonnes of critical minerals, will attract investments and investors to Manitoba.

“It’s time for ambition in Manitoba,” Kinew told reporters. “When we’re talking about mining, this is how we unlock a new era of wealth creation and growth.”

Manitoba has always had the potential for additional mining, the premier said.

It has the same resources, and a similar work force to the westward Prairie provinces, he said, noting that now “the right environment and the right connection to peoples” are also playing in the province’s favour.

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“We’re going to make this happen. We’re going to (triple) mining production on our way to growing our economy,” Kinew continued.

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This new era of critical mineral extractions will include Indigenous perspectives and input, according to the premier, who said the Anisininew Nations, as well as northern and southern First Nations, and the Métis, will be engaged throughout the process.

Daymond Guillas, president of the Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba (PADCOM), praised the announcement at Tuesday’s news conference. He said he hopes to produce even more than the provincial goal at PADCOM’s already functional potash mine development in the Manitoban Hamlet of Harrowby, which is more than 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

“We will do more than triple our production in five years. We will go five times and ten times [more],” Guillas said, adding that there is “no planning to do” as the mine is already working.

The company is looking beyond Canadian borders for purchasers of Manitoban minerals in Europe and South America, he said, pointing to its Belgium-bound potash shipment as an example of PADCOM’s international efforts. That potash was shipped from the Port of Churchill.

Manitoba has been showcasing its mining opportunities at the Toronto summit, the province said in a news release Monday.

Work including the Thompson nickel belt, the past-producing Puffy Lake high-grade gold mine project and the Little Stull Lake gold exploration project are among those being touted, it said.

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