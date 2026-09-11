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Canada

Sept. 11 first responders to attend B.C. border ceremony on anniversary of attacks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2026 7:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remembering 9/11: Canadian survivor shares his story 25 years later'
Remembering 9/11: Canadian survivor shares his story 25 years later
WATCH: Remembering 9/11: Canadian survivor shares his story 25 years later
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New York first responders on Sept. 11, 2001, are expected to be among the guests at a British Columbia memorial marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Organizers say they’re among hundreds of first responders attending the annual Northwest 9/11 Memorial ceremony at the Peace Arch monument along B.C.’s border with the United States, as well as military and border officers and dignitaries from both countries.

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They say the ceremony will reflect on the lives lost during the attacks and the “service and sacrifice that have continued in the years since.”

The ceremony will include a helicopter flypast by U.S. Homeland Security.

Organizers say holding the event at the park that straddles the border between Surrey, B.C., and Blaine, Wash., “is an enduring expression of friendship and solidarity” between Canada and the United States.

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Two retired New York police officers and two retired firefighters who served on Sept. 11, 2001, will be among the guests.

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