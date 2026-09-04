SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Muskoka chair maker’s tariff woes highlight challenges for mom-and-pop manufacturers

By Brett Bundale The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 8:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Counter-tariffs on U.S. ‘measured, targeted and strategic’: Canada’s finance minister'
Counter-tariffs on U.S. ‘measured, targeted and strategic’: Canada’s finance minister
WATCH: Counter-tariffs on U.S. 'measured, targeted and strategic': Canada’s finance minister
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Canadian Muskoka chair maker hit hard by U.S. tariffs is considering moving the bulk of its manufacturing to the United States.

DFC Woodworks Inc. has been making outdoor wooden patio furniture including Muskoka chairs — also called Adirondack chairs — since 1955.

The Kemptville, Ont., company exports about 70 per cent of its furniture to the United States, but those goods are now subject to a steep 50 per cent U.S. duty.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

DFC Woodworks president François Bruneau says the family-run business is now saddled with a hefty tariff bill and a looming decision over whether to keep absorbing the costs, raise prices and risk seeing U.S. sales fall to zero, or move the majority of its manufacturing south of the border.

Fen Hampson, an international affairs professor at Carleton University, says the Muskoka chair maker’s dilemma illustrates the challenges facing many Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises.

Story continues below advertisement

He says mom-and-pop manufacturers may lack the financial resources, diversified markets and specialized trade expertise that allow larger corporations to weather a trade war.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices