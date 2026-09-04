Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    September 4, 2026 at 10:57 am

    What we need to remember about Insurance CEOs

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What you need to know about insurance after major Ontario storm

By Ritika Dubey The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 8:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto battered by damaging storms, flooding and widespread outages'
Toronto battered by damaging storms, flooding and widespread outages
WATCH: Toronto battered by damaging storms, flooding and widespread outages
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Navigating insurance can be overwhelming as southern Ontario residents pick up the pieces after a destructive storm passed through on Wednesday.

Matt Hands, vice-president of insurance at Ratehub.ca, says to start by checking your insurance policy and figuring out whether your home or vehicle is covered for damages caused by the storm.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hands says most standard home insurance policies should cover wind- and hail-related damages, but they may not cover flooding.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices