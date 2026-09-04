What you need to know about insurance after major Ontario storm

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Navigating insurance can be overwhelming as southern Ontario residents pick up the pieces after a destructive storm passed through on Wednesday.

Matt Hands, vice-president of insurance at Ratehub.ca, says to start by checking your insurance policy and figuring out whether your home or vehicle is covered for damages caused by the storm.

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Hands says most standard home insurance policies should cover wind- and hail-related damages, but they may not cover flooding.