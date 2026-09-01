Danielle Smith says Tennessee trip isn’t sending wrong message during trade war

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her upcoming trip to Tennessee isn’t sending the wrong message during the trade war between Canada and its southern neighbour.

Smith says she believes in diplomacy and it’s her job to work with officials of all types to remind them of the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

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The premier is set to travel to Nashville later this week on a personal trip but her office says she’ll be taking time out to meet with state tourism officials and the head of the city’s chamber of commerce.

Smith says Calgary has for years been trying to position itself as “Nashville North” and that she’ll be looking for lessons on how to make it happen while also developing music industry partnerships.

She says Alberta wants to expand its tourism economy and that it’s a “perfect time” to leverage the assets that Calgary has to make it happen.

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Joining Smith for the meetings will be Alberta’s senior representative to the United States, Nathan Cooper.