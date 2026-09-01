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4 comments

  1. Henry Shapka
    September 1, 2026 at 8:08 pm

    Hope she took knee pads on her Taxpayer funded trip. Would be interested to know what she accomplished.

  2. Mitch Dekker
    September 1, 2026 at 7:47 pm

    Wish we had a level-headed PM like Smith!

  3. jerry st amour
    September 1, 2026 at 7:45 pm

    dictator Smith is cosying to US . she should follow the rest of Canada and boycott travel to us..

  4. Try This
    September 1, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    It is a personal trip to the US, during a time when the rest of Canada is boycotting vacations in the US. Yes, indeed, it is sending the wrong message to everyone. However it shows just how much out of step Smith is to the rest of her voters.
    She cannot seem to read the room. – even most of her referendums have nothing to do with her job as the leader of the government of Alberta.

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Politics

Danielle Smith says Tennessee trip isn’t sending wrong message during trade war

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2026 6:49 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attends her Stampede pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith attends her Stampede pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 10, 2023. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her upcoming trip to Tennessee isn’t sending the wrong message during the trade war between Canada and its southern neighbour.

Smith says she believes in diplomacy and it’s her job to work with officials of all types to remind them of the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

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The premier is set to travel to Nashville later this week on a personal trip but her office says she’ll be taking time out to meet with state tourism officials and the head of the city’s chamber of commerce.

Smith says Calgary has for years been trying to position itself as “Nashville North” and that she’ll be looking for lessons on how to make it happen while also developing music industry partnerships.

She says Alberta wants to expand its tourism economy and that it’s a “perfect time” to leverage the assets that Calgary has to make it happen.

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Joining Smith for the meetings will be Alberta’s senior representative to the United States, Nathan Cooper.

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