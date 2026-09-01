Saskatoon Transit bylaw in effect to promote safe, clean and welcoming system

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Saskatoon police and transit supervisors are actively enforcing a new bylaw designed to support a “safer, cleaner and more welcoming transit system.”

The bylaw, passed by city council at the end of July, won’t change much for riders, the city’s transit authority said. Instead, the bylaw — which went into effect on Tuesday — “supports the experience you already expect on Saskatoon Transit,” according to Saskatoon Transit’s website.

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The bylaw is supported by the city’s Transit Code, which expects bus users to respect other riders and employees, pay the required fare, keep vehicles and terminals clean, avoid smoking, alcohol and drug use on transit property and report safety concerns.

“The focus is on education, awareness and compliance, with enforcement tools available when needed,” a release from the city said.

As part of enforcement, riders may be required to show proof of fare payment.