Calgary home with pro-Trump flags vandalized amid cross-border trade war

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47 comments

  1. Wait til Dani sets up her ICE Sheriff's
    September 2, 2026 at 11:18 pm

    Ah, an immigrant who refuses to assimilate. The idiocy and hubris of Americans is continually worsening.

  2. L
    September 2, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    I think anytime I hear another person complain about immigrates not assimilating into Canadian culture, I’m just going to point them to this article 🤣
    Imagine the audacity and privilege you have to possess to do something this stupid and still have the gaul to be angry when it’s not received well. I wonder if an Iranian-American immigrant were to fly the Iranian flag and one that said “Ayatollah Forever”, and Americans took issue with it, would it make the news? Would they say “We’re proud (Iranians), we support the (Ayatollah), and that was the idea behind the flags,”… would they expect to garner sympathy or outrage?

  3. Just a Monkey
    September 2, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    @Not a smart group
    I almost peed your comment was so funny!!

  4. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 2:18 pm

    From the article:
    ““The position of some would be to say, ‘Hey, this guy, he doesn’t agree with what we agree in, politically (even though) he goes to work, he pays his taxes … (so) let’s run them out of town,’” the homeowner said in an interview.”

    The irony of this statement is insane. His hero Trump does exactly this with any and all dissenters. I guarantee these people would be the first to vote for Alberta to separate from Canada. They are probably also actively involved in the dissident groups sowing division outwest, enabled by funding from the US to groups like Alberta Prosperity Project (APP).

    They benefit from working in Canada yet want us to become the US and wonder why their house gets vandalized.

  5. Molly
    September 2, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Why the need to show your support for the American president while living in Canada? And what exactly did the homeowner think was going to happen if he hung up pro-orange dude flags during a trade war? This guy’s loving the publicity.

  6. Tiana
    September 2, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    Go back to the US we dont want you here.

  7. Kent
    September 2, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    This is Canada if you don’t like it go back to your hell country.

  8. Margaret
    September 2, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Then why advertise with a foreign flag on Canadian soil if you don’t want to be bothered?? It seems to me these people like the attention more than their safety..

  9. Canadian
    September 2, 2026 at 11:42 am

    This is Canada if you don’t like it go back to the USA. When you move to another country you leave your country behind. Why do Americans leave and try and bring their American views to other countries. When you live in foreign country you accept our way of life and do not try and influence us with the American way. If I wanted to be American I’d move there and wouldn’t start hanging pro Canadian flags. Leave it in your home country or stay in your home country.

  10. Words have meanings
    September 2, 2026 at 10:32 am

    Brendan Chomsky, police are political violence, the ‘cost of living’ is political violence, boarders are political violence, building weapons for state sanctioned bombings is political violence. Throwing poop at someone’s house is not violent. Words have meanings

  11. Penny D
    September 2, 2026 at 10:31 am

    I have to be honest, if you’re American and support Trump, why would you not live in America? You can’t benefit from Canada and our tax dollars while also supporting the people and administration who hate Canada and everything our country stands for. Very Hypocritical.

  12. Not a smart group
    September 2, 2026 at 10:26 am

    These comments are amazing! You people are actually insane. You should all get off the internet.

  13. Brendan chovsky
    September 2, 2026 at 9:09 am

    There should be zero political violence, who cares who or what you support, allowing any kind of violence is opening a door that would be extremely hard to shut.
    We don’t need to live like this, we shouldn’t be living like this

  14. MSGH
    September 2, 2026 at 6:32 am

    They claim they have built a life in Canada–just not a Canadian life. Do they hope to be the first American settler colonists? They may have a long wait.

    Are they Canadian citizens? Are they donating to the separatists hoping to make Alberta an American possession? Wouldn’t surprise me.

    They’re lucky we don’t treat immigrants the way Trump does.

  15. Brain Les
    September 1, 2026 at 11:48 pm

    Gonna piss on it tonight.

  16. James
    September 1, 2026 at 9:18 pm

    He must not like the home and this is a way to get attention for a sale.

  17. LLR
    September 1, 2026 at 9:01 pm

    The Trump loving home owner is Truly daft if he doesn’t understand that many Canadians will never forgive or forget Trumps dangerous rhetoric and lies about Canada.

  18. Alberta
    September 1, 2026 at 8:45 pm

    Arrest the people who did vandalism, than cut off their hands

  19. T
    September 1, 2026 at 8:44 pm

    Oh my mistake… comments have to be filtered before released….nice

  20. Commander Bond
    September 1, 2026 at 8:38 pm

    Oh wow. In a tragic way it’s funny.

  21. T
    September 1, 2026 at 8:25 pm

    5 comments and not one gets through….
    Amazing…..free speech indeed

  22. D Channon
    September 1, 2026 at 8:17 pm

    Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression do allow people to fly a flag of their choice and give them freedom from consequences.
    The people that did this vandalism should be charged!
    Do I have to agree with flag that he was flying no and I also do not care how he thinks of the President as that is his right.
    For another Canadian or Canadians to commit crimes against his home is just plain wrong and not very Canadian.
    For Canadians to agree that he deserved this due to his beliefs and rights to fly a flag is also wrong!
    Maybe some people will remember when Quebec people were complaining that there was not enough Quebec flags at the Olympics when they were representing Canada. Was there vandalism and hate thrown around then?

  23. Elbows up pants down with a jar of lube
    September 1, 2026 at 8:12 pm

    Elbows up makes me sick .that person has ever right .

  24. Elbows up pants down with a jar of lube
    September 1, 2026 at 8:11 pm

    But yet I see ukraine flags every place it offends me

  25. Frustrated
    September 1, 2026 at 8:03 pm

    Most people in Canada have TDS . I wonder when they will come up with a vaccine for it . And if needed boosters also . We as Canadians are going down the drain unfortunately . But hey let’s keep on blaming trump and let Carney keep on feeding us lies .

  26. Bradley
    September 1, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    Sure, go ahead and support Trump, it’s your right, but if you’re dumb enough to flaunt it in Canada expect some pushback.

  27. M
    September 1, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    Wow thanks global 4 posted not one made it through….keep it up….funding will run out soon

  28. nutmeg
    September 1, 2026 at 7:39 pm

    There’s no need to vandalize. He’s already lost by hanging the banners which only confirm himself to be an idiot. Shot himself in the foot.

  29. T
    September 1, 2026 at 7:31 pm

    Honk Honk….Good thing it wasn’t a Canadian flag, could have been worse

  30. M
    September 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm

    Betting that the perpetrators believe in tolerance and equity and fairness for all.

  31. Brenda Rogers
    September 1, 2026 at 7:23 pm

    Freedom of expression and freedom of speech, sadly does NOT mean freedom of consequences.

  32. Golfer1
    September 1, 2026 at 7:15 pm

    Nothing wrong with flying the Canadian and American flag, but take down the Trump thing! Do not encourage bad behavior!

  33. T
    September 1, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    Trump is the perfect distraction for the inept Liberal government.
    Raise taxes?….Trump’s fault
    Waste money?….Trump’s fault
    Cost of living?….Trump’s fault
    Too many migrants?….Trump’s fault
    Why can’t we Canadians hold our PM and his party to account? Things were bad long before Trump took office.

  34. Tired of the lies
    September 1, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    The same group of people were condemning people flying Canadian flags not 3 years ago.
    These are the same people who preach equity and tolerance, yet resort to intimidation and vandalism when they don’t get their way. We have seen this before….let’s hope it doesn’t continue to escalate or we are doomed to repeat history.

  35. Glenn
    September 1, 2026 at 6:28 pm

    Is a Alberta flag ok.

  36. Fred Lowe
    September 1, 2026 at 6:25 pm

    Good – deserved it.

  37. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 5:59 pm

    Why draw unnecessary attention to yourself? Dummy.

  38. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    That fellow is proof you can’t fix stupid.

  39. Matt
    September 1, 2026 at 4:55 pm

    Imagine being so consumed by politics that you abandon all your morals because you are triggered by another countries flag.

  40. D Channon
    September 1, 2026 at 4:52 pm

    It is called freedom of speech and if they want to fly a flag for their country of origin then they can.
    Just look at all the other flags that people fly from other countries and no one says nothing as it is their freedom to do so on their home.
    For the people that did this they should be charged and fined to the full extent of the law!
    Cheers!

  41. John
    September 1, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    Liberals think political violence is ok as long as nobody does it to them.
    Liberals approve of vandalism and arson against anyone who does not share their ideologue.
    The good thing is most are boosted and will die suddenly in their sleep soon or have a quick “war” with cancer.

  42. W.
    September 1, 2026 at 4:41 pm

    Flying Trump flags is a mistake

  43. Les
    September 1, 2026 at 4:22 pm

    Yep, today’s far-left NDP/Liberal voters are completely unhinged and violent. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as punishment for criminals in Canada anymore. Thanks LPC!

  44. Just me
    September 1, 2026 at 4:10 pm

    Hey Greg. How would you like it if you had a Canadian Flag, and a Pro-Carney flag, and people did the same thing to you? Because in a lot of people’s minds, this whole trade “war” started with Carney because he really did not want to make a deal. And our economy was in tatters long before Trump got back in, so the person you should be angry at is the person running our country into the ground. Carney keeps playing with words and phrases e.g. “they want to break us so they can own us” just to keep Canadians mad at Trump. If Trump wanted to take Canada over, there isn’t a damned thing that Carney can do about it, short of throwing one of his hissy fits. Carney is just playing political games, unfortunately, at our expense.

  45. Greg Raybould
    September 1, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    In addition, the fact that you flaunt it is just asking for it.

  46. Joe Patrick
    September 1, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    Why doesn’t this boot licker move…please go away

  47. Greg Raybould
    September 1, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    Move back to the US if you support facism and racism. Canada is under economic attack and you support the attacker. That’s the point that most Trump supporters are too clueless to understand.

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Politics

Calgary home with pro-Trump flags vandalized amid cross-border trade war

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2026 2:27 pm
3 min read
An American flag and Trump flags adorn a house in Calgary, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. View image in full screen
An American flag and Trump flags adorn a house in Calgary, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Some Calgarians frustrated by the renewed U.S. tariff trade war appear to be taking out their anger on one pro-Trump home by using eggs, dog feces and online suggestions of arson.

The homeowner says while his life is in Canada, he’s a strong supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. He calls the anger fundamentally offside.

“The position of some would be to say, ‘Hey, this guy, he doesn’t agree with what we agree in, politically (even though) he goes to work, he pays his taxes … (so) let’s run them out of town,'” the homeowner said in an interview.

“That’s not a good look in my opinion, in any democratic society.”

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He spoke on the condition of anonymity, noting that the police have become involved, and he and his wife fear for their safety.

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Since the recent attention, he said, many people have approached him positively, while others have egged the house and thrown bagged dog excrement onto the property.

Some have made comments on social media suggesting torching their home.

Click to play video: 'American tourists visiting Canada despite Trump tensions'
American tourists visiting Canada despite Trump tensions

A spokesperson for Calgary police confirmed they had received a report of vandalism on Aug. 23, and that the homeowners were concerned about online attacks, but they say there were not sufficient grounds to support criminal charges.

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The homeowners say they were born and grew up in the United States, moving to Canada for work reasons more than a decade ago.

Their home near Calgary’s downtown displays two large pro-Trump flags. A massive American flag often hangs from their balcony.

“We’re proud Americans, we support the president, and that was the idea behind the flags,” the homeowner said, stating the intention was originally to showcase their patriotism.

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He said it has developed into a sign of acceptance of conservatives who, he believes, have had their views suppressed and marginalized.

One of the pro-Trump flags says “Trump: Make America Great Again” while the other says “Trump 2028: Third Term and Beyond.”

The homeowner says while he supports the Trump administration’s policies — such as taxes, immigration and spending — the reference to 2028 is a joke given that presidents cannot, under the U.S. Constitution, serve a third term.

Click to play video: 'Trump calls MAGA base ‘stupid people’ and gullible ‘weaklings’ over Epstein files'
Trump calls MAGA base ‘stupid people’ and gullible ‘weaklings’ over Epstein files

It’s not the first time his home has been in the firing line, he said.

A retaining wall was defaced with graffiti during the 2024 U.S. presidential election that saw Trump defeat Democrat challenger Kamala Harris.

He said the pro-Trump flags were up long before the tariff war, which began just over a week ago, when the U.S. imposed 50 per cent tariffs on about $28 billion in Canadian exports.

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Canada has responded with its own tariffs, which take effect Sept. 8.

Click to play video: 'Canada-U.S. tensions linger over trade, Lake Ontario'
Canada-U.S. tensions linger over trade, Lake Ontario

The Calgary house is not the only collateral damage. Last week, Trump signed an order changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America to hit back against sharp criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Asked why they remain in Canada even with their support for the administration, the homeowner said it’s because they have built a life in the country.

Also, he said the trade fight, as with past trade fights, is fleeting. Canada and the U.S. will eventually “kiss and make up,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of when.”

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