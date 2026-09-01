Élections Québec says it will send out voting information in French only

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Élections Québec says it will only send out voter information in French, to comply with language laws.

In previous elections, voter information cards were printed in both English and French.

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The provincial elections authority says it must follow legislation adopted in 2022 making French the sole language of communication for public institutions.

However, it says this year’s documents will include a QR code to access information online in English.

Indigenous voters and those eligible to receive English instructions must contact Élections Québec to request English documents.

The agency says voters should receive information cards by Sept. 18, ahead of the election on Oct. 5.