Pantless McDonald’s drive-thru customer hit with indecent act charge: Halifax police

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A 53-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of exposing his genitals during a pantless drive-thru order at a Dartmouth McDonald’s.

Halifax police said officers received a report around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday at the fast-food restaurant, located at 393 Pleasant St.

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A man in a convertible vehicle ordered food at the drive-thru, police said. When he drove to the window to pay for his order, staff observed he was not wearing pants and his genitals were completely exposed.

The man picked up his order at the next window and drove away. He was arrested without incident at a home in Eastern Passage, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in a Dartmouth provincial court later to face an indecent act charge.