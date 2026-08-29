Trump says U.S. to take control of 65B barrels of Venezuela oil reserves in new deal

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11 comments

  1. BoneRock
    August 29, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Ouch. Bad news for Canada. Elbows up right? Ha Ha.

  2. Le Quebecois
    August 29, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    On s’en fout? Du pétrole bon marché, c’est du pétrole bon marché, et c’est bon pour l’économie !

    Who cares? Cheap oil is cheap oil, and that’s good for the economy!

  3. Sean Webb
    August 29, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    The kind of “deal” that is only made when you have your foot on the throat of the other side’s trade representative. I’m glad that Canada didn’t allow such a “deal”.

  4. Joe
    August 29, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    It’s not a deal when a bully comes in , uses the military to capture the current leader and then replace that leader with another one you can extort the countries riches from . It’s called a war crime.

  5. me again
    August 29, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    Your move Carney / Danielle.

  6. Greg
    August 29, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    With America, it’s always about oil…

  7. Fred
    August 29, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    As usual, Trump and his administration are big fat liars. The level of idiocy just piles up in the White House. No private operator would be stupid to go into Venezuela and spend billions of investment to develop the dirtest crude oil, let alone the time or 10 years plus to fix their mess. Venezuela is a strategic hub for criminal organization that the foreign (aka American) oil workers will never come out alive. VP Rodriguez is a puppet…doing and saying whatever to appease Trump and it will never end well. Trump and their administration know that this spells death sentence. Look at the 6 month war with the Iranians. Trump has no way out out of his stupid war plan and the Iranian government are not going to let him get away that easy. Sure, Vance who is the biggest idiot is complaining about Canadian’s weak military (which is true) but all this is just a smear campaign, a distraction from the real fact: Trump’s wars just keep on piling up and Canadians are now at trade war with the Americans. That is so F-UP.

  8. Joe
    August 29, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    Venezuela gonna see some very upset and potentially violent civilians making statements soon. This should read trump extorts 65 billion barrels of oil using intimidation tactics.

  9. LL
    August 29, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    ANOTHER BIG LIE! When will he stop?? Kill it before it spreads please!!

  10. Ben
    August 29, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    This won’t work out in the long run.

  11. END TRUMP NOW!
    August 29, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Someone somewhere somehow, end that man

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U.S. News

Trump says U.S. to take control of 65B barrels of Venezuela oil reserves in new deal

By Aamer Madhani, Collin Binkley And Regina Garcia Cano The Associated Press
Posted August 29, 2026 11:50 am
4 min read
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President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration has entered a sweeping agreement with Venezuela that, if realized, could give the U.S. access to vast amounts of the South American country’s untapped oil reserves, at cost.

Trump in a social media post announcing the agreement said it was negotiated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

“The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY!” Trump wrote.

Rodríguez’s government in a statement said the deal involves the development of 17 fields with a proven potential of 65 billion barrels. It said the agreement could draw US$100 billion in investment into Venezuela’s oil industry and yield over $209 billion in taxes for Caracas.

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Should Canada leverage energy exports to U.S. in trade war?

Rodríguez in a posting on Telegram predicted the deal “will have a significant impact on our nation’s revival.”

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The agreement allows for the United States to partner with an unnamed private operator in Venezuela to create a new private company to take hold of the reserves, according to a U.S. official familiar with the contours of the deal.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that Rodríguez granted the company 100-year rights to develop the oil fields.

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The deal gives the United States 55 per cent effective output of the new private company — including an ownership stake and rights to buy oil at cost. The company would be the second largest corporate holder of proven reserves after Saudi Aramco, according to the official.

Trump is under pressure to show he’s lowering oil costs

The announcement comes nearly nine months after the U.S. military at Trump’s direction carried out an operation to capture Venezuela’s then-President Nicolás Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face federal narcoterrorism and drug trafficking charges.

Trump faces mounting pressure to address high gas prices as the war in Iran on Friday reached a six-month milestone with no conclusion in sight. The U.S. has tapped its strategic petroleum reserves, which in early August fell below 300 million barrels, down by more than 100 million barrels since the start of 2026.

The U.S.-Israel war against Iran has led to a dramatic slowdown of Gulf oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which about 20 per cent of the world petroleum passed through prior to the conflict.

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The average price of gas in the U.S. stood at about US$4.09 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. The average price was $3.21 at the same time last year.

A significant drop in U.S. gas prices tied to the agreement should not be expected immediately. Experts have repeatedly warned that a substantial boost in Venezuelan oil production will not happen quickly as repairing and expanding infrastructure takes years and requires billions of dollars.

Persuading big American oil companies to return the region could face headwinds given the political uncertainty and decades of badly damaged infrastructure.

Days after the ouster of Maduro, Trump gathered oil executives at the White House and called on them to rush back into Venezuela. Executives expressed interest in the opportunity but there was also a measure of caution given their past experience in the country.

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Canadian drilling firm says it did not move unpermitted rig to Greenland

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest U.S. oil company, said at that moment he saw the country as “un-investable.”

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But Trump has insisted that his administration has brought a measure of stability to Venezuela.

He has argued that Venezuela stole U.S. oil when former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez moved decades ago to nationalize hundreds of foreign-owned assets, including those owned by American oil companies.

Rodríguez, in one of her early moves after taking power, signed a law that opens the nation’s oil sector to privatization and reversed a bedrock tenet of the self-proclaimed socialist movement that has ruled the country for more than two decades.

Rubio said on X that the agreement would usher in billions in private investment into Venezuela and lead to lower gas prices in the United States.

“This deal is a huge win for both the American and Venezuelan people,” Rubio posted.

The oil bought from the new company would go toward filling the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve and toward military use, according to the U.S. official.

Venezuela has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, with an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil in the ground. That’s about 17 per cent of the world’s supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Unlike other parts of the world, where geologists have to search for untapped oil, the reserves under Venezuela’s soil are largely mapped and known, experts say. But because of dilapidated infrastructure, the country only produces about one per cent of the world’s oil.

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Maduro remains jailed in the U.S. He has pleaded not guilty.

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas.

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