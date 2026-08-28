Nearly 100 dogs rescued from home in Fort McMurray

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Bylaw officers have seized 97 dogs from a home in northern Alberta.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says bylaw officers executed a search warrant at the home in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

It says in a statement that the small-breed dogs were found to be living inside and all were rescued.

Charges are pending against a person who was at the home.

Bylaw services manager Aaron Anderson says the rescue is one of the largest the community has seen.

View image in full screen Two of the 97 dogs taken from a home in Fort McMurray on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Fort McMurray SPCA

The dogs have been placed in the care of the Fort McMurray SPCA, which says it will let the public know when the animals are ready for adoption.

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“We understand that everyone is curious and wants to see the new arrivals,” the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

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“But allowing people to come in and visit right now would add additional stress and make it much more difficult for our team to focus on getting 97 animals safely settled and cared for.”

The municipality said each of the dogs requires a medical examination, which could include vaccinations and spaying or neutering. And it could take months before the animals are ready for new homes.

The municipality urged people to report animal welfare concerns. It said if pet owners are struggling to care for their animals, they should consider rehoming.

“If you are unable to rehome your animal, bylaw services can help. Surrendering a pet is an understandably difficult decision, but it’s an important step to ensure an animal’s well-being.”