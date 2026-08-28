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Education

New Brunswick banning student phone use in public schools

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 3:51 pm
1 min read
cellphone View image in full screen
A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
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New Brunswick is banning elementary students from using their phone or other mobile devices during the school day starting in September.

The province’s Liberal government says the same restriction will apply to high school students starting in February.

A news release says social media sites will also be blocked on school devices and internet networks.

But officials say students will be allowed to use their personal laptops and tablets at school for educational purposes.

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Quebec is the only province that currently has a blanket ban on personal mobile devices for all grades.

Ontario has a ban for only kindergarten to Grade 6, while older students are not allowed to use their phones during class time.

Other provinces have various types of restrictions that range from allowed use during breaks to having phones away during class time.

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Some of the provinces also leave it up to individual school boards to decide how to regulate phone use.

New Brunswick Education Minister Claire Johnson said that too much screen time and social media use negatively affects children and youth.

“That’s why we’re taking action to reduce distractions, limit exposure to social media sites and support the well-being of students,” Johnson said Friday.

“By putting away phones and other personal mobile devices, students can focus on learning and building the foundational skills in literacy and numeracy.”

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