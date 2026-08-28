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Crime

Gatineau police believe ‘handyman’ behind string of underwear thefts, break-ins

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 9:13 am
1 min read
Gatineau police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on March 27, 2019. View image in full screen
Gatineau police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on March 27, 2019. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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Gatineau police say there may be more victims in connection with a string of underwear thefts and break-ins involving a man offering “handyman” services.

Investigators said Wednesday the thefts have occurred in recent years in the Gatineau area and arrested a 52-year-old man on Nov. 20, 2025.

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Police have since gathered more evidence that has led investigators to believe the man may have had other victims in Manoir des Tremble, as well as elsewhere in Gatineau and Ottawa.

Officers allege the man was offering “handyman” services for various types of work for private individuals, mainly women.

“After gaining access to the residences, the victims reported discovering underwear that did not belong to them and having some items missing,” police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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