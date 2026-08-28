Gatineau police believe ‘handyman’ behind string of underwear thefts, break-ins

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Gatineau police say there may be more victims in connection with a string of underwear thefts and break-ins involving a man offering “handyman” services.

Investigators said Wednesday the thefts have occurred in recent years in the Gatineau area and arrested a 52-year-old man on Nov. 20, 2025.

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Police have since gathered more evidence that has led investigators to believe the man may have had other victims in Manoir des Tremble, as well as elsewhere in Gatineau and Ottawa.

Officers allege the man was offering “handyman” services for various types of work for private individuals, mainly women.

“After gaining access to the residences, the victims reported discovering underwear that did not belong to them and having some items missing,” police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.