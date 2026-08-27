Metrolinx hikes penalties for fare evasion to $200 and higher

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Fines for riders caught fare-skipping on GO Transit and the Union Pearson Express are set to skyrocket next month as strict new rules kick in.

Beginning Sept. 8, provincial transit agency Metrolinx will hike its fares to $200 for a first-time offence.

The new fines will be:

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First offence: $200.

Second offence: $300.

Third offence: $400.

Fourth offence: $500.

Fifth offence: A provincial offence notice with a set fine established by the chief justice of the Ontario court of justice.

Sixth and subsequent offences: A court summons with fines of up to $1,000 upon conviction.

The new fines are substantially higher than the existing system.

Under Metrolinx’s current rules, a first-time fare evasion offence is fined $35, with $50 for the second and $100 for the third. There are extra penalties based on how quickly it is paid.

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“Transit riders deserve a safe, fast and reliable transit system,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a video. “Paying your fare helps make that possible.”