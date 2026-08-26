Killarney School students temporarily relocating after summer storm damage

Send this page to someone via email

Some students enrolled at a north Edmonton junior high school will be starting the academic year elsewhere after a summer storm damaged parts of the building.

On July 15, an overnight thunderstorm swept across the north side, significantly damaging the roof at Killarney School and flooding in parts of the building on 132 Avenue near 91 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue crews, a custodial consultant and security guard responded to the school after the storm, which ripped sections of the roof off and left debris scattered on the ground around it.

While roof repairs and cleanup has been underway since then, Edmonton Public Schools now says the the two-storey section of the building won’t be ready when school begins in September.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

According to its website, all Grade 8 students, including those in the Grade 8 Opportunity class and English as an Additional Language classrooms, will temporarily relocate to Hardisty School.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s about 7.5 km to the southeast, across the North Saskatchewan River in the Capilano area.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The temporary move begins Sept. 1 and will remain that way until repairs are finished.

EPSB said buses will transport students to and from Killarney and Hardisty schools at no cost to families.

The school is warning families to expect additional traffic around both schools during drop-off and pick-up times and is asking drivers to be patient.

“We know this change is sudden and unexpected, but we will do everything we can to make this temporary move as smooth as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” a statement read.

Last year, Killarney School had just over 550 students enrolled in Grade 7 through Grade 9.

Edmonton Public Schools will be providing more information on Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…