Ontario legislature faces calls to return amid trade war. Ford calls it ‘gutter politics’

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Opposition parties at Queen’s Park are calling on Doug Ford to recall the Ontario legislature to debate and pass tariff relief measures, a request the premier dismissed as “gutter politics.”

The trade war between Canada and the United States intensified over the weekend, after talks to secure an agreement fell apart and Prime Minister Mark Carney recalled negotiators to Ottawa.

That meant 50 per cent tariffs came into effect Saturday on billions of dollars in Canadian goods, with United States President Donald Trump threatening more and Canada announcing a “dollar-for-dollar” response.

Premier Ford appeared with steel workers on Monday to reassure businesses he would “spare no expense” protecting workers from the effects of tariffs.

He also said the province is expanding eligibility for its “Protect Ontario” financing program to workers and businesses affected by the new tariffs.

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The premier, however, offered few substantive new policy measures and his opponents are arguing politicians should be back in the chamber debating the best response.

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“Ontario is looking for its leaders to step up for them,” said Stiles. “To protect their livelihoods and their families. We must stand strong and united from coast to coast to coast.

“It is our duty as elected officials to immediately get to work in the fight against Donald Trump’s inexcusable and dangerous tariffs,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said in a statement.

Her party is advocating for the government to review and cancel any contracts with United States businesses, prohibit data centres with links to U.S. companies and to prioritize made-in-Ontario vehicles for the government’s fleet.

“These times call for a strong and decisive response,” added Stiles. “Doug Ford and his government must take these steps to defend Ontario in the face of Donald Trump’s belligerent attacks on our workers and our economy.”

Asked about the call on Monday, Ford was dismissive.

“I have been in this game a long time. They want to play gutter politics,” Ford said, instead suggesting opposition parties should reach out to him personally.

“Call me up, give me suggestions,” he added. “But make sure when we go back in the legislature, because we will be going back in our time frame, that they actually support things that we put forward.”

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Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser said the premier wanted to bypass legitimate policy scrutiny.

“There’s something that’s called debate — it’s open, it is public. Doug Ford’s texts aren’t public. His phone and cell phone records aren’t public,” he told reporters Monday.

“This place is here for a reason, and it’s worked for centuries. But now we’re in a situation where we have a premier who believes it doesn’t have a function and it’s not needed. He’s doing the bare minimum.”

Politicians were originally scheduled to be back in the legislature after Labour Day, before the government delayed their return until late October.

— with files from The Canadian Press