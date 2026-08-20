Toronto man charged with sexually assaulting youth during soccer lesson: police

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A 23-year-old man is facing charges after York Regional Police say a youth was sexually assaulted during a soccer lesson earlier this week.

Investigators said Thursday that the incident occurred near Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road in Vaughan on Tuesday. A youth was receiving one-on-one soccer lessons from a coach when they were reportedly sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect runs a private coaching business out of the Greater Toronto Area. He is known to conduct one-on-one practices in the areas of Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road, as well as near Coronation Street and Morning Star Drive.

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On Wednesday, Zachary Weinstein was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Zachary Weinstein, 23, is facing multiple charges after York Regional Police allege a youth was sexually assaulted during a one-on-one soccer lesson in Vaughan on Aug. 18, 2026. YRP/photo

Investigators released his photo and believe there may be additional victims.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.