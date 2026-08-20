Toronto man charged with sexually assaulting youth during soccer lesson: police

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after York Regional Police say a youth was sexually assaulted during a soccer lesson earlier this week.
Investigators said Thursday that the incident occurred near Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road in Vaughan on Tuesday. A youth was receiving one-on-one soccer lessons from a coach when they were reportedly sexually assaulted.
Police said the suspect runs a private coaching business out of the Greater Toronto Area. He is known to conduct one-on-one practices in the areas of Milano Avenue and Martin Grove Road, as well as near Coronation Street and Morning Star Drive.
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On Wednesday, Zachary Weinstein was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Investigators released his photo and believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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