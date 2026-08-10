Latest on the Bald Range wildfire shows some fire growth expected on Monday

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Wildfire officials say better visibility on the Bald Range wildfire is expected on Monday, but atmospheric instability is expected to push smoke from the nearby Brunswick Creek wildfire into the region.

The sun could contribute to increased fire behaviour, with pockets of intermittent candling, the BC Wildfire Service said in an update.

Similar fire growth to Sunday is expected.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Bald Range fire grew approximately one to 1.5 kilometres on the northwestern and southern portions on Sunday night, but forecasted winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour did not materialize to the extent anticipated.

The fire is now mapped at 15,590 hectares in size.

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There is a chance of thunderstorms in the Kamloops area and a similar wind pattern to Sunday is forecast, with winds shifting to north/northeasterly on Monday morning before becoming westerly on Monday evening.

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On Monday, crews are working in the Trout Creek drainage area, focusing on keeping the fire on the south side of the drainage.

Crews are also mopping up previously burned areas to reduce the potential for reburns.

On the southern portion of the fire, crews and heavy equipment will continue to establish a contingency line near the golf course and tie it into Kettle Valley Road.

5:32 Long wildfire season in B.C. predicted

Helicopters provided the majority of aerial support on Sunday as air tankers were able to complete a couple of retardant lines before visibility deteriorated and conditions no longer allowed them to operate.

BC Hydro, Okanagan Power and FortisBC are also responding to downed power lines and other impacts to critical infrastructure.