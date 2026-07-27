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Sports

Mauldin IV ends retirement, signs with B.C. Lions

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Most outstanding defensive player, defensive Linesman Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Red Blacks, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Most outstanding defensive player, defensive Linesman Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Red Blacks, holds up his trophy during the CFL Awards in Regina, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch
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VANCOUVER – Lorenzo Mauldin IV ended his CFL retirement Monday, signing with the B.C. Lions.

The six-foot-four, 257-pound Mauldin ended last season with the Calgary Stampeders, who acquired Mauldin from the Ottawa Redblacks. Mauldin was the CFL’s top defensive player in 2022 when he posted a league-leading 17 sacks.

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Mauldin appeared in 67 regular-season games with Ottawa (2022-25), registering 150 tackles, 32 sacks and three forced fumbles. Twice he was an All-CFL selection (2022, 2024).

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Maudlin began his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021-22), registering 13 tackles and four sacks in 17 regular-season games. He also appeared in the ’19 Grey Cup game against Winnipeg.

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B.C. also signed American offensive lineman Tyran Walker-Hunt to its practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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