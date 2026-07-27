Mauldin IV ends retirement, signs with B.C. Lions

VANCOUVER – Lorenzo Mauldin IV ended his CFL retirement Monday, signing with the B.C. Lions.
The six-foot-four, 257-pound Mauldin ended last season with the Calgary Stampeders, who acquired Mauldin from the Ottawa Redblacks. Mauldin was the CFL’s top defensive player in 2022 when he posted a league-leading 17 sacks.
Mauldin appeared in 67 regular-season games with Ottawa (2022-25), registering 150 tackles, 32 sacks and three forced fumbles. Twice he was an All-CFL selection (2022, 2024).
Maudlin began his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021-22), registering 13 tackles and four sacks in 17 regular-season games. He also appeared in the ’19 Grey Cup game against Winnipeg.
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B.C. also signed American offensive lineman Tyran Walker-Hunt to its practice roster.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.
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