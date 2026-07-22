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Canada

Brampton couple wins $70M Lotto Max jackpot with Mother’s Day gift

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Torontonians share how winning the latest Gold Ball Jackpot would change their life'
Torontonians share how winning the latest Gold Ball Jackpot would change their life
RELATED: The OLG says a historic Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot winning ticket worth $68 million was sold in Toronto, but the winner(s) had not come forward as of Thursday. What would Torontonians do with the life-changing cash? Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim hit the streets to find out. – Sep 28, 2023
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A Brampton couple is celebrating a $70-million Lotto Max win after a Mother’s Day gift turned into a jackpot.

Audrey and Wills W. won the May 8 draw with a Quick Pick ticket Wills bought for his wife, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Audrey said she discovered the win after checking the ticket on the OLG app.

“I saw the winning amount on the screen, turned to Wills and said, ‘Look at this … is this $70?’” she said. “He glanced at it and said, ‘No… look again because there are so many more zeros.’”

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Audrey said she double-checked the ticket before realizing they had won $70 million.

“That’s when I started jumping on the bed in excitement and then fell to my knees overcome with joy,” she said.

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The couple’s daughter had earlier heard that a winning ticket had been sold in Brampton and was convinced they were the winners.

“When we finally told her the news of the win, she smiled and said, ‘I knew it,’” Audrey said.

The recently retired couple came to Canada from Jamaica several decades ago and said they plan to take their time before making major decisions.

“We came to Canada with nothing. We worked hard, learned to save and never lived beyond our means,” Audrey said.

The couple said they hope to help family and friends, travel and spend more time in the Caribbean.

Audrey also wants to build a home in Jamaica and renovate the kitchen in their Brampton home, while Wills hopes to buy and possibly restore vintage cars.

“Most importantly, we can live our lives on our terms,” Audrey said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Canco One Stop Gas Station on Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

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